Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,359 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,359 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.6% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $2,595,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.6 %
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.57. The stock had a trading volume of 231,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,741,504. The stock has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.