Mengis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VUSB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,763. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26.

