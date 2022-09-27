Mengis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.0 %

CAT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.67. The company had a trading volume of 96,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,274. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.73 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.