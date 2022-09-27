Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $391,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.60. 74,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.18 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

