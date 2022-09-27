Mengis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.38. 3,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,916. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $71.98 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.00.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.