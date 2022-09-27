Mengis Capital Management Inc. Buys 501 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 238,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,893. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.00.

