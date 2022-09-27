Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 40.2% during the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 28,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Page Arthur B boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 143.6% during the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 8,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 59.4% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 93,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 34,767 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 89.8% during the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 23,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MDT traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $80.86. 189,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,351,438. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $80.68 and a twelve month high of $130.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

