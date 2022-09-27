Media and Games Invest SE (OTCMKTS:MDGIF) Short Interest Down 99.0% in September

Media and Games Invest SE (OTCMKTS:MDGIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the August 31st total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Media and Games Invest from €5.82 ($5.94) to €4.50 ($4.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of MDGIF remained flat at 2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,000. Media and Games Invest has a twelve month low of 2.55 and a twelve month high of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.78.

Media and Games Invest SE is an advertising software platform with access to first party games content with operational presence in Europe and North America. Its advertising software platform helps advertisers to acquire customers via smartphones, computers, connected TV, or digital out of home media, as well as publishers to monetize their advertising space.

