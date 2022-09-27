McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,572 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.65. 57,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,015. The company has a market cap of $177.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.87 and its 200-day moving average is $250.17.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

