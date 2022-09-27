Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lessened by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $290.03. The company had a trading volume of 54,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.12 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

