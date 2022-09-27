Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) PT Raised to $150.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Masimo from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.50.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ MASI opened at $140.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. Masimo has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Masimo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.