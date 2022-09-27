Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

MMI traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.47. 217,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,824. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.99. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.20. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $87,169.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

