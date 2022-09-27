Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 445.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 69,620 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil makes up approximately 1.5% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on MRO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.34. 346,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,202,301. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

