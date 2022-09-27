Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a C$2.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.74.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MGDPF opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.