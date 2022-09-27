Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $9.61

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.61, but opened at $10.26. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 98,041 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MARA shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point increased their target price on Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 5.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 5,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

See Also

