Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 1,285.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Maple Gold Mines Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of MGMLF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.11. The company had a trading volume of 159,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,254. Maple Gold Mines has a 52-week low of 0.11 and a 52-week high of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.14.
