Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 1,285.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of MGMLF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.11. The company had a trading volume of 159,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,254. Maple Gold Mines has a 52-week low of 0.11 and a 52-week high of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.14.

Get Maple Gold Mines alerts:

About Maple Gold Mines

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 691 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 369 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.