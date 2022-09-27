MakiSwap (MAKI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $673,013.00

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $673,013.00 and $150,619.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s launch date was May 25th, 2021. MakiSwap’s total supply is 259,549,779 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. MakiSwap’s official website is makiswap.com.

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Makiswap is an automated market maker (AMM) on HECO (Huobi Chain). The MakiSwap Protocol realigns incentives for network participants via revenue-sharing and forum-driven mechanics in tandem with the regular AMM model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

