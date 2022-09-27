MAI Capital Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,250 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,609,629. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.