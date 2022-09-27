MAI Capital Management Has $22.42 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.18. 1,283,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,544,108. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.72.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

