MAI Capital Management Acquires 8,837 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,440 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.43. 324,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,168,589. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.