Lufax (NYSE:LU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.93

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 366860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on LU. CLSA downgraded shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 32.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,969,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,038 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 28.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 101.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 36,040 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

