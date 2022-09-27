Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Position Lessened by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of L. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Loews during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Loews during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 131.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Loews by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:L traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,511. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

