Lion Energy Limited (ASX:LIO) Insider Buys A$19,800.00 in Stock

Lion Energy Limited (ASX:LIO – Get Rating) insider Thomas Soulsby purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,800.00 ($13,846.15).

Lion Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 16.21, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71.

Lion Energy Company Profile

Lion Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and investment in oil and gas properties in Indonesia. It holds a 2.5% participating interest in the Seram (Non Bula) block production sharing contract (PSC) that covers an area of 1,353 square kilometers located on the Seram Island in eastern Indonesia; and 100% interest in the East Seram PSC covering an area of 6,505 square kilometers situated in Indonesia.

