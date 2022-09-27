Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $158,917.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021117 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00278054 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001289 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017375 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.