Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,976. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.15. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.