Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Acquires 400 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Southern by 31.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Trading Down 1.7 %

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

SO stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.89. 217,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,800. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.