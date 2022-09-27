Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Purchased by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. Lear makes up 4.4% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $58,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lear by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $924,582.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,547,134 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lear Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on LEA. Cowen upped their price objective on Lear to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lear to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.79.

NYSE:LEA traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.75. 10,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,024. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $118.38 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.63 and its 200-day moving average is $136.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.83%.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

