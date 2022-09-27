LBG Media (LON:LBG) PT Lowered to GBX 155

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of LBG Media in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of LON LBG opened at GBX 77.50 ($0.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.11. The company has a market cap of £159.98 million and a PE ratio of 3,875.00. LBG Media has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.01 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213 ($2.57).

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

