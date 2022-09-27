Landbox (LAND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $102.00

Landbox (LAND) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $104,773.18 and $102.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Landbox has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox was first traded on June 15th, 2021. Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,482,312 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Landbox

According to CryptoCompare, “Landshare aims to bring real estate to the Binance Smart Chain. Featuring asset-based stablecoin vaults, a utility token, house flipping pools, and a governance protocol, Landshare offers a full-fledged DeFi platform based on US real estate assets. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

