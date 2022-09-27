Lake Point Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 802 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,726,000 after acquiring an additional 864,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22,012.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 774,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,243,000 after acquiring an additional 770,665 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,378.57.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.17. 238,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,183. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average of $66.15. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

