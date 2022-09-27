Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.26

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 20807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on DNUT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Krispy Kreme’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -466.67%.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,834,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,744,596.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at $330,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at $118,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth about $351,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

