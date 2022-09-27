Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.74. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $181.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 0.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,415 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.