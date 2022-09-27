Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Trading Down 4.8%

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 75,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 332,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Kootenay Silver Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$35.99 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00.

Kootenay Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kootenay Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kootenay Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.