Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $151.99

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $151.99 and last traded at $151.99, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.99.

Kingdee International Software Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.03 and a 200-day moving average of $201.70.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

