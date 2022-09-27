Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $117.10

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $117.10 and last traded at $117.22, with a volume of 85912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.78.

Several research analysts have commented on KMB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average of $130.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after buying an additional 4,043,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after buying an additional 1,023,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

