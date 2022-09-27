Kidder Stephen W Sells 100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kidder Stephen W decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Walmart by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.60. 209,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,316,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

