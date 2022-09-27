KickToken (KICK) Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week

KickToken (KICK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $824,791.49 and approximately $162,868.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.30 or 1.09858049 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058160 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064949 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,806,443 coins and its circulating supply is 122,806,442 coins. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

KickToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kick is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEM platform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. Kick can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. Telegram | Facebook | Youtube | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

