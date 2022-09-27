Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 22,670 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 26.5% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.22% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $75,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 371,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $68.03 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $67.05 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.27.

