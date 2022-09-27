Kempner Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,697 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 79,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,865. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.