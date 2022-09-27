KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $32.38

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.38, but opened at $31.41. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 3,138 shares traded.

KB Financial Group Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Institutional Trading of KB Financial Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

