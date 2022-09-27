Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $15,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,930,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 398,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after purchasing an additional 139,459 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KALU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 2.9 %

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $29,352.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $90,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALU traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,909. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $119.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.08.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is -789.74%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.