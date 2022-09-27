K3 Capital Group’s (K3C) “Not Rated” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:K3C traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 241 ($2.91). The company had a trading volume of 102,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 237.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 249.91. K3 Capital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 205 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 445.70 ($5.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £177.14 million and a PE ratio of 2,410.00.

K3 Capital Group PLC provides professional advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers merger and acquisition services, including company sales and business brokerage, corporate finance, transaction, off-market acquisitions, and debt advisory services; tax credit advisory, investigation, and planning services; and restructuring and financial advisory, creditor, forensic accounting and expert witness, and pensions and lead advisory services.

