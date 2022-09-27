K3 Capital Group’s (K3C) “Not Rated” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
K3 Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:K3C traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 241 ($2.91). The company had a trading volume of 102,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 237.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 249.91. K3 Capital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 205 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 445.70 ($5.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £177.14 million and a PE ratio of 2,410.00.
K3 Capital Group Company Profile
