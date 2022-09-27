Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) shares fell 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.08. 219,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 221,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Journey Energy Trading Down 8.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32.

Journey Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

