JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. 38,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,854. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $211,820 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 366.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 211,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 403,573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 38,620 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

