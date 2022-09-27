JLB & Associates Inc. Has $11.01 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Diageo makes up 1.9% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.85. 10,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,054. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.32. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $165.50 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

