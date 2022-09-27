JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Purchases $21,352.50 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $21,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,650 shares in the company, valued at $480,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 17,800 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $177,644.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 11,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $136,840.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 12,500 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,200 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 17,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $264,480.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 29,763 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $426,503.79.

JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.70. 1,054,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,649. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $733.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.30.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JELD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

