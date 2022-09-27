JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Purchases $21,352.50 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $21,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,650 shares in the company, valued at $480,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 17,800 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $177,644.00.
- On Thursday, August 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 11,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $136,840.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 12,500 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,200 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00.
- On Thursday, August 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 17,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $264,480.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 29,763 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $426,503.79.
JELD-WEN Stock Down 6.3 %
JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.70. 1,054,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,649. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $733.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.30.
Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on JELD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
