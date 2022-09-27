Jefferies Financial Group Trims QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Target Price to GBX 400

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 411 ($4.97) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QNTQY. Citigroup upgraded QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 355 ($4.29) to GBX 375 ($4.53) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock remained flat at $16.33 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 272. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

