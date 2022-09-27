JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €13.80 to €11.70. The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

JCDXF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on JCDecaux from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on JCDecaux from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.75 ($16.07) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

