ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. ITT comprises 5.6% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 1.30% of ITT worth $73,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ITT by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ITT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.42. 2,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,978. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.87. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. ITT’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

