iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 42,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,297,261 shares.The stock last traded at $20.37 and had previously closed at $20.04.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter worth $1,042,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 141.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,985,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,871 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 110.0% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 47,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 46.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

